Richa Moorjani of ‘Never Have I Ever’ live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Hardly considered ‘green to the camera’, Richa Moorjani is a memorable face to anyone who has binged The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, the latter being one of the most-watched shows on Netflix this year.

Richa’s background is paradoxical: the California girl practised both Kathak and ballet, and her family started a Bollywood music band while her father was pursuing a Ph D. As Kamala, in Never Have I Ever, she is the personification of two polarising worlds melding. Her character has a strong relatability factor to South Indian women wanting to break out of the frustrating stereotypes of being subdued and overly traditional.

NHIE did not have the traditional red carpet première, but the cast and crew have been accompanying fans on the virtual viewing journey, mainly interacting via social media. In ‘Take Two’, The Hindu Weekend puts Moorjani in focus, letting East and West chat it up amid social distancing. She’ll also tell us about her work with Mindy, and portraying desi characters for a western audience.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Richa Moorjani is on Tuesday, May 12, at 9 pm IST / 8.30 am PT @thehinduweekend on Instagram.