Richa Chadha to receive ‘Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ award from the French government

Indian actor Richa Chadha will be conferred the Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters) by the French government during the latest edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The prestigious order is given by the French cultural ministry to distinguished artists in the fields of cinema, literature, arts, and fashion. Past recipients of the honour from India include Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivaji Ganesan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anurag Kashyap and others.

Richa Chadha is known for her roles in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Masaan and others. Her first film as producer, Girls Will Be Girls, is an Indo-French co-production.

Richa will be granted the Chevalier dans l’Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres’ award by the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, in a ceremony on October 28. The Mumbai Film Festival is taking place in physical form after a gap of five years from October 27 to November 5.

Responding to the honour, Richa said in a statement, “It is truly an overwhelming and humbling moment for me to be recognized by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India with the prestigious ‘Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ award.”

She continued, “To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies. My journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons.”

