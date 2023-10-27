HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Richa Chadha to receive ‘Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ award from the French government

The prestigious order is given by the French cultural ministry to distinguished artists in the fields of cinema, literature, arts, and fashion; its past recipients from India include Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others

October 27, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Bengaluru 10/02/2019 Richa Chadha during THE HINDU Huddle 2019 in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru 10/02/2019 Richa Chadha during THE HINDU Huddle 2019 in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Indian actor Richa Chadha will be conferred the Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters) by the French government during the latest edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

ALSO READ
Richa Chadha begins shoot for her maiden international project

The prestigious order is given by the French cultural ministry to distinguished artists in the fields of cinema, literature, arts, and fashion. Past recipients of the honour from India include Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivaji Ganesan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anurag Kashyap and others.

Richa Chadha is known for her roles in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Masaan and others. Her first film as producer, Girls Will Be Girls, is an Indo-French co-production.

Richa will be granted the Chevalier dans l’Ordre Des Arts et Des Lettres’ award by the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, in a ceremony on October 28. The Mumbai Film Festival is taking place in physical form after a gap of five years from October 27 to November 5.

ALSO READ
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's maiden production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' goes on floor

Responding to the honour, Richa said in a statement, “It is truly an overwhelming and humbling moment for me to be recognized by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India with the prestigious ‘Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres’ award.”

She continued, “To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies. My journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / France

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.