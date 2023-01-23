ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha to play nurse in film based on India’s second COVID-19 wave

January 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The untitled film is directed by Abhishek Acharya and backed by Zee Studios

PTI

Richa Chadha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Richa Chadha is set to essay the role of a frontline worker in her next film based on the true stories of the second wave of COVID that impacted India in 2021.

The untitled film is directed by Abhishek Acharya and backed by Zee Studios.

"The film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid to be human, and there was enforced and mandatory distance. It talks about the doctors and nurses who were doing their job selflessly. I am honoured to play the role of one such resilient nurse," Richa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Richa has also wrapped the shoot of Girls will be Girls, the first movie under her and actor-husband Ali Fazal's production banner Pushing Buttons. The movie is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US