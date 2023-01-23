Richa Chadha to play nurse in film based on India’s second COVID-19 wave

January 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Actor Richa Chadha is set to essay the role of a frontline worker in her next film based on the true stories of the second wave of COVID that impacted India in 2021.

The untitled film is directed by Abhishek Acharya and backed by Zee Studios.

"The film takes a hard look at all our lives during the pandemic, where we were afraid to be human, and there was enforced and mandatory distance. It talks about the doctors and nurses who were doing their job selflessly. I am honoured to play the role of one such resilient nurse," Richa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Richa has also wrapped the shoot of Girls will be Girls, the first movie under her and actor-husband Ali Fazal's production banner Pushing Buttons. The movie is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.