Richa Chadha begins shoot for her maiden international project

July 25, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Richa Chadha has begun shooting for her first international film Aaina, set in the UK. The film is an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character alongside Chronicles of Narnia fame William Moseley. The movie is based on real life events. The film, after its London schedule, will be shot in different locations in India.

“The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

The actress has wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey 3, where she continues playing the role of Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment, the maiden project from her production house, Girls will be Girls. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam cinema actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutant Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.