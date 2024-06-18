ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to release in France and UK

Published - June 18, 2024 04:33 pm IST

The film, which won multiple awards at the Sundance Film Festival 2024, is directed by Shuchi Talati

PTI

A still from ‘Girls Will Be Girls’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Girls Will Be Girls, produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to release in France and the UK.

The film, which was screened at Sundance Film Festival 2024, where it earned Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category and the Special Jury Award for Acting for lead actor Preeti Panigrahi, is directed by Shuchi Talati. It will be out in France and UK by the end of this month.

Why Indo-French movie ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ was shot by a mostly female crew

Termed as "coming-of-age drama", the film follows a story of "16-year-old Mira (Panigrahi) and her tense relationship with her mother in the hormonal throes of nascent adulthood." Set against the backdrop of a strict boarding school in the Himalayas, the film explores Mira's journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgement of female desire.

Themes of mother-daughter affection and rivalry, bodily autonomy, and generational female awakening are explored in the film. Chadha, 37, who recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamiond Bazaar, said it is a "moment of immense pride" for her that the film is releasing on an international level.

ALSO READ:Sundance 2024 | Two Indian co-productions bag awards

"It is a moment of immense pride for us to see Girls Will Be Girls receive such a warm reception on the global stage. The film's themes are universal, and we are thrilled that audiences in France and the UK will be among the first to experience it. I can't wait for people in India to watch it as well," she said.

Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French co-production between India's Pushing Buttons Studios owned by Chadha and Fazal, France's Dolce Vita Films and Blink Digital.

