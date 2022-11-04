Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's maiden production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' goes on floor

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s first project as producers, "Girls Will Be Girls", has started production.

The two actors are producing the project through their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati is directing the movie from her own script.

In a statement, the makers said the film started shooting in Uttarakhand. Actor Kani Kusruti is essaying the lead role in the movie, which is described as a coming-of-age story.

Set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town, the story is about 16-year-old Mira, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

The movie will also feature newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Talati said she is excited to make her directorial debut with a story like "Girls Will Be Girls".

"I feel confident about the script since I received validation due to the numerous grants our project has received. I hope I can live up to expectations. I am working with a fantastic set of actors and a great crew, so I feel grateful," she said.

Chadha said, "I am grateful for these humble beginnings as I always wanted to get behind good quality indies. Shuchi and I have been friends since college and I am happy to be a part of her journey. I am confident she will make a good feature which has huge international prospects.” Fazal said the aim behind their production banner is to back new talent. "'Girls Will Be Girls' is the apt first film step for us in that respect,” he added.

"Girls Will Be Girls" is an Indo-French Co-production and is jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and French banner Dolce Vita Films.