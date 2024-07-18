ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal become parents, welcome baby girl

Published - July 18, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Chadha and Fazal, who got married in 2020, announced their pregnancy on social media in February this year

PTI

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl. In a joint statement, the couple revealed the baby was born on Tuesday.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings,” the couple said.

Chadha and Fazal, both 37, got married in 2020 but postponed the wedding festivities for 2022 due to the pandemic. They announced the pregnancy news on social media in February.

Richa and Ali, who first worked together in 2013's "Fukrey", made their relationship official in 2016.

