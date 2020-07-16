Rhea Chakraborty says she’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, asks Home Minister to initiate CBI enquiry

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has stated that she was the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, and posted a question asking Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, to initiate a CBI enquiry into the sudden death of the Dil Bechara actor last month.

Rhea, who penned an emotional note for Sushant a few days ago, wrote on Instagram, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushants Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty.”

The actor has been the target of much harrassment on social media over the last few days after posting her tribute to Sushant.

The 28-year-old said she had disabled the hate messages in the comments section of her Instagram page, but eventually shared a screenshot of a hate message she received in her inbox.

“I was called a gold digger. kept quiet I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut shamed, I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide,” Rhea wrote, also tagging the person who attacked her online.

Earlier on June 18, Rhea was summoned to the Bandra police station to record her statement, regarding the investigation in Sushant’s death.