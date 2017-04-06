Rewind: When rain came to his rescue

Producer V B Rajendra Prasad was taken aback when KV Mahadevan commented “where is the scope for songs in this story?” ‘Maama’ as he is affectionately called by the film industry folks, maestro KV Mahadevan was such a talent that he could even set to tune a drab news item and make it melodious. Naturally, his words made Rajendra Prasad and director V Madhusudana Rao think twice. The trio and writer Acharya Athreya were in a hotel in Bengaluru for music discussion. Rajendra Prasad was remaking Agradoot’s Bengali film, Agni Sanskar in Telugu titled, Athmabalam (1964) with ANR and B. Saroja Devi in the lead. In a way, KVM was right that there was not much scope for songs in the story.

Madhusudana Rao was awake the whole night, went through his screenplay thoroughly and marked the scenes where he could place the songs. The next morning when he read them out, KVM smiled and nodded in agreement. A relieved Rajendra Prasad turned towards the wizard of words Acharya Athreya. A couple of lyrics flowed smoothly from the ace writer’s pen and then it got stuck at a point. Days were passing and the frustrated producer contemplated returning to Hyderabad where he was shooting the movie.

The next day Athreya woke up his driver early in the morning and told him to drive to Cubbon Park. By the time they reached, it was raining. Joggers and walkers were running for shelter. Athreya saw a young woman covering her head with both hands and pacing towards a tree shade. The sight kindled the romantic poet in Athreya. Now his heart was filled with enticing words.

Chitapata Chinukulu Paduthoo Vunte / Chelikaade Sarasana Vunte / Chettapattaga Chetulu Patti / Chettu Needaki Parugeduthunte / Cheppaleni Aa Hayi Yentho Vechaga Vuntundoyi…

The Scene

V. Madhusudana Rao found a placement for the song. Anand (ANR) and Jaya (B. Saroja Devi) are in love. Anand is an engineer working in a factory owned by Jagadeeswari Devi (Kannamba). Jaya comes under her care. One day, after taking Jaya around the factory, Anand brings her home and offers her a cup of tea, saying ‘fifty fifty.’ And then they break into this song drenched in rain in the garden before returning indoors to the fire place. The peppy lyric was recorded in the vivacious voices of Ghantasala and P. Susheela by the maestro and its filming was planned in the third schedule at Sri Saradhi Studios, Hyderabad.

There was then a sudden bolt from the blue for the unit. B. Saroja Devi had a head injury during one of her film shoots and was advised a fortnight rest by the doctors. A month or so later, she agreed to complete her portions in Athmabalam on condition that the shoot be held in Madras (now Chennai) as she had other film commitments. ANR who had by then shifted to Hyderabad, gracefully agreed to come to Madras to work for the movie. Sets were erected at Vauhini Studios. To cover the injury mark, Saroja Devi decked her plaits with flowers and to protect herself from the artificial rain, she wore a scarf while drenched in the downpour.

With perfect chemistry between ANR and Saroja Devi as Anand and Jaya their on screen presentation of young ones soaked in love came out so naturally in the song sequence that it not only turned out a super duper hit but also became the trendsetter for rain songs in Telugu cinema.

Without much scope for songs in the story, V. Madhusudana Rao ingeniously created the space for eight songs which were well choreographed by Hiralal, Chinni and Sampath. All of them turned out to be hit numbers, thanks to the two geniuses — K.V. Mahadevan and Acharya Athreya. However the song that rained in heavy collections was, of course, Chitapata Chinukulu Paduthoo Vunte.

V B Rajendra Prasad celebrated the song’s huge success by making a full length film featuring hit songs from his movies and named it Chitapata Chinukulu.