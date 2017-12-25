Devadasu: Of Atman and Brahman

Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s cult classic Devdas first took its celluloid form in 1935 in Bengali. Ever since, there have been as many as 16 movie versions of the novel in various Indian languages. However, CNN-News 18, commemorating the 100 years of Indian cinema in 2013, has listed the 1953 Telugu version, Devadasu, produced by D L Narayana and directed by Vedantam Raghavaiah, as among the 100 greatest films produced in India. It’s lead actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao had himself ascribed the film’s phenomenal success to its musical score, especially the songs.

The music for the Telugu-Tamil bilingual, Devadasu, was composed by C R Subbaraman and the lyrics were penned by Samudrala Raghavacharya. It is difficult to pick any one song from the album as all of them are popular to this day. However, the one song that stands out for near natural performance by ANR and for Ghantasala’s soulful rendition is Jagame maaya brathuke maaya/Vedaalalo saaraminthenayyaa — ee vinthenayyaa.

Where the credits lie

The lyric has much to convey about realising one’s self and the reality. There is a strong belief that some of the songs of the movie, including this one, were not from the pen of the iconic lyricist. The reason was that he did not subscribe to the Advaita philosophy propounded by Adi Sankara. It is largely believed that another legendary writer of the time, Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry, had written this song, apart from a few other lyrics, for Sr. Samudrala.

Without revealing which were the songs were ghost written by Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry for him and for which movies, Samudrala himself once explained it thus: “It was not because of any laziness on my part. The fact was that I was very busy at that time and had no time at my disposal. Ramakrishna Sastry was a good friend of mine. He helped me by writing those songs and I paid him for his work. He never asked me to credit his name for those songs. For that matter, even my son, Ramanujacharya (Samudrala Jr.) also gave me support. It is a common practice in the (film) industry to help one another.”

Ghantasala

Whenever he sang this song in public performances, Ghantasala always mentioned Samudrala Sr. as the lyric writer and Subbaraman as the composer. It was only in 1956, at a concert organised by Viswanathan-Ramamurthy duo in Salem, that Ghantasala revealed for the first time that the song Jagame maayaa was composed by M S Viswanathan.

While the movie was still under production, its music director, C R Subbaraman, who was just 38, expired suddenly. By then he had composed tunes for seven of the nine songs. His assistants M S Viswanathan and T K Ramamurthy then chipped in to complete the job left by their master. Jagame maayaa… was one of the two remaining songs.

Jagame maaya – brathuke maaya / Vedaalalo saaraminthenayyaa — ee vinthenayyaa / Kalimee lemuloo kashta sukhaaloo/ Kaavadilo kundalanee bhayameloyee/ Kaavadi koyyenoi — kundalu mannenoi/ Kanugonte sathyaminthenoi — ee vinthenoi/ Jagame…/ Aasaa mohmuloo dari raanikoyee/ Anyulake nee sukhamoo ankithamoyee/ Baadhe soukhyamane bhaavana raanivoi/ Aa yeruke nischalaanadamoi — brahmaanandamoi/ Jagame…

The scene

Making of a classic NTR in the song, Ghantasala and M S Viswanathan

Lovelorn and heartbroken, Devadasu (played by ANR) turns an alcoholic-wreck. In an inebriated condition, with just a dog for company, he renders the song that brings out his inner turmoil, about self (Atman) and reality (Brahman). Chandramukhi (Lalitha), who is in search of him at the dead of night, spots him under a lamp post and takes him home.

There is an anecdote that ANR once shared. To get the effect of a drunkard in his voice while recording for the song, Akkineni gave Ghantasala a few ice cubes to be kept in the mouth.

But this did not work and the legendary singer sang the song without the help of the ice cubes. And what a hypnotising rendition it was! At his public concerts, Ghantasala, in a light banter, used to say, ‘The cough in the song is also mine.’ There is intermittent cough in the song, which also ends up with a cough. ANR used to wonder how Ghantasala could read his mind and sing at some places, emoting through his voice, the way he himself had planned to do the part. “In some places in the song, through the nuances in his rendition, he guided me to that perfect expression.”

Contrary to popular notion, ANR did not starve to get that lean drunkard’s look. He himself has said in an interview: “In fact, I ate to my heart’s content before the shoot, which was held during the nights for 50 days. The half sleep look aided by make-up (done by P Mangaiah) worked wonders bringing in the necessary result.”

Devadasu was a big hit all over the South, including Karnataka and Kerala. So was the song Jagame maayaa and its Tamil version, Ulage maayam (rendered by Ghantasala). At the mention of the movie today, one gets the frame of ANR, sitting under a lamp post with a dog beside. Such was the song’s cult status.