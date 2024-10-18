ADVERTISEMENT

‘Revolver Rita’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh starrer promises a blend of action and dark comedy

Published - October 18, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Written and directed by JK Chandru, ‘Revolver Rita’ stars Keerthy Suresh in a massy avatar

The Hindu Bureau

Keerthy Suresh in ‘Revolver Rita’. | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The makers of Revolver Rita have released the film’s teaser. The movie, directed by JK Chandru, stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

The teaser shows Keerthy Suresh in a massy avatar. The video begins with a bunch of goons stealing the bag of the character essayed by Keerthy Suresh. The actor is seen entering the shed of the criminals after bashing one of the rowdies.

The miscreants are shocked to find a revolver, knife and grenade in the bag. They ask Keerthy’s character whether she is a RAW agent, police officer or a don. The film promises to be a quirky drama laced with action.

Revolver Rita is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners Passion Studios and the Route. Chandru has written the film. Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, and John Vijay are the other actors in the movie.

Sean Roldan is the music composer of the movie while Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer. Praveen K L is the editor. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman and produced by Hombale Films.

