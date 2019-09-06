‘Jodi’ review: Pairing gone wrong

Jodi has a script that is not only frivolous, it has characters that don’t rise beyond their pigeonhole graphs. Aadi Sai Kumar who is struggling with his career and Shraddha Srinath who came up with a spirited performance in Jersey, return as an uninteresting, mismatched and an annoying screen jodi.

While in most part of the film, especially when he is with her, Aadi looks totally smitten.They dance in the rain, also hold an umbrella for a few seconds but we notice that they never get drenched. About the story... it begins with Kapil (Aadi) guzzling beer on a terrace in the night abusing his father (Naresh). This meaningless grammar is just a lengthy monologue.

Jodi Cast: Aadi Sai Kumar, Shraddha Srinath

Director: Vishwanath

Music: Phani Kalyan

Plot: The families of two lovers are connected in a strange, negative way

The flashback episode shows Naresh, a cricket buff has named his son Kapil. He also loves betting and never kept his wife and son happy on account of this gambling. The next scene shows Kapil grown up, working in a software company. He helps an old man, (Gollapudi Maruti Rao) hit in a road mishap to a hospital and the next thing we know is he is in love with the old man’s granddaughter Kanchana.

She is a French teacher and their love blooms in the classroom and on some location in Karnataka. Kanchana whose parents are not alive, lives with her uncle and fixes up a meeting between Kapil and her uncle. Just then Kapil’s father is hounded by the betting gang for the dues and a fight ensues right there. Is this a conflict point? Not at all. One thing common between this jodi is the men in their family — both are in debts and half the screen time is gone showing their middle class worries.

‘Screenplay goes haywire’

The women are all subservient. There are ridiculous scenes and in one, a doctor tells his patient that he has prescribed some ‘costly medicines’ and he will soon be all right.

The film is being publicised as a romantic entertainer. The second half actually has a story and the director tries cramming financial deals, settlements, love — all in a little over one hour. You care less for the technical embellishments as the screenplay goes haywire and you fail to understand where it is heading. Shiju, Pradeep Benetto Ryann are slightly better off in term of the roles given to them.