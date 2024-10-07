ADVERTISEMENT

Revathy to make directorial debut in Tamil with Disney+ Hotstar series

Updated - October 07, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Revathy last directed the 2022 Kajol starrer ‘Salaam Venky’

The Hindu Bureau

Revathy on the sets of her new series; a picture of the director’s copy of the script | Photo Credit: @revathyasha/Instagram

Actor-director Revathy is all set to make her first directorial in Tamil, with an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor shared pictures from the first day of the shoot on her Instagram profile on Sunday and subsequently shared pictures from the second day of shoot on Monday

Revathy and Nithya Menen on ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’: Love and bonding over food in this long-pending collaboration

Details regarding the plot and the cast remain unknown at the moment. Siddharth Ramaswamy serves as the co-director and cinematographer of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revathy, best known for her acting in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, made her directorial debut in 2002 with the English-language film, Mitr, My Friend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She has since then directed 2004’s Phir Milenge, starring Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan; Parcel, a segment in the 2008 Hindi anthology Mumbai Cutting; Makal, a segment in the 2009 Malayalam anthology Kerala Cafe; and the 2022 Kajol starrerSalaam Venky.

Doing what she loves best

As an actor, she was last seen in Netflix’s 2023 horror series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and in the 2023 Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US