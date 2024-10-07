Revathy to make directorial debut in Tamil with Disney+ Hotstar series

Actor-director Revathy is all set to make her first directorial in Tamil, with an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series.

The actor shared pictures from the first day of the shoot on her Instagram profile on Sunday and subsequently shared pictures from the second day of shoot on Monday

Details regarding the plot and the cast remain unknown at the moment. Siddharth Ramaswamy serves as the co-director and cinematographer of the series.

Revathy, best known for her acting in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, made her directorial debut in 2002 with the English-language film, Mitr, My Friend.

She has since then directed 2004’s Phir Milenge, starring Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan; Parcel, a segment in the 2008 Hindi anthology Mumbai Cutting; Makal, a segment in the 2009 Malayalam anthology Kerala Cafe; and the 2022 Kajol starrerSalaam Venky.

As an actor, she was last seen in Netflix’s 2023 horror series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and in the 2023 Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

