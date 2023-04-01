ADVERTISEMENT

Revathy, Tillotama Shome join Netflix’s ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

April 01, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala, Sikander Kher and Saswata Chatterjee will also show some fangs in Netflix’s vampire fantasy series

The Hindu Bureau

Revathy, Tillotama Shome in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Netflix India has revealed the full cast of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a vampire-themed romantic fantasy thriller series set to stream on the platform.

While the series is led by Shantanu Maheshwari ( Gangubai Kathiawadi), playing a character named Doctor Roy, a cute, lousy and faint-hearted dentist, there is also Tanya Maniktala a.k.a Rumi, the rebellious vampire who has lost one of her fangs and who falls for Roy.

South star Revathy plays Luna Luka, a modern-day Wicca priestess. Other characters include sub-Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) who is investigating a ‘fang’ that he has found.

Meera (Tillotama Shome) and David (Saswata Chatterjee) are vampires ‘with a history and they don’t shy away from sharing their anecdotes’.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta.

The series will stream on Netflix from April 20.

