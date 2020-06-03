Movies

Reopening of cinema halls after assessing COVID-19 status in June: Information and Broadcasting Minister

Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Prakash Javadekar conveyed this to the Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry representatives during a video conference convened by him

Reopening of cinema halls will be examined after assessing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the month of June, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

The minister conveyed this to the Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry representatives during a video conference convened by him to discuss the problems being faced by the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

Representations on the problems being faced by the industry had been sent to the minister earlier by these parties, it said.

On the demand of opening of cinema halls, Javadekar told the representatives that “it will be examined after looking at the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the month of June”, the statement said.

The minister, while addressing the industry representatives, appreciated the fact that India has over 9,500 screens generating nearly Rs 30 crores per day by way of sale of tickets of cinema halls alone.

Discussing the specific demands of the industry, Javadekar said relief sought by the industry was more financial in nature such as salary subsidy, interest free loans for three years, exemption on taxes and duties, waiver of minimum demand charges on electricity and electricity at industrial rates, among others.

Javadekar assured the representatives that the issues will be taken up with concerned ministries for necessary action, the statement said.

On the issue of restarting production-related activities, Javadekar said standard operating procedures are being issued by the government.

Unveiling the phased reopening termed as ‘Unlock-1’, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines had said activities at religious places, opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will start from June 8.

However, it had said that cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places will continue to remain shut.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:49:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/reopening-of-cinema-halls-after-assessing-covid-19-status-in-june-information-and-broadcasting-minister/article31736587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY