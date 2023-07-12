ADVERTISEMENT

Renee Rapp to exit ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

July 12, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

In the third season of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, Renee Rapp, playing a wealthy student from New York, will not be a series regular

The Hindu Bureau

Renee Rapp | Photo Credit: reneerapp/Instagram

Renee Rapp is set to exit The Sex Lives of College Girls. In the upcoming third season of the series, the actress will only appear in a few episodes, as a guest star rather than a series regular, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The second season concluded with Rapp’s character Leighton Murray coming out to her dad and quitting her sorority. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls was renewed by Max in December. The series also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Meanwhile, Rapp essayed Regina George in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway. She is reprising the role in the film which recently went on floors. Rapp’s full length album Snow Angel will release in August.

