HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renee Rapp to exit ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

In the third season of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, Renee Rapp, playing a wealthy student from New York, will not be a series regular

July 12, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp | Photo Credit: reneerapp/Instagram

Renee Rapp is set to exit The Sex Lives of College Girls. In the upcoming third season of the series, the actress will only appear in a few episodes, as a guest star rather than a series regular, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

ALSO READ
‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 review: Goes beyond sex to reveal what’s underneath

The second season concluded with Rapp’s character Leighton Murray coming out to her dad and quitting her sorority. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls was renewed by Max in December. The series also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Meanwhile, Rapp essayed Regina George in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway. She is reprising the role in the film which recently went on floors. Rapp’s full length album Snow Angel will release in August.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.