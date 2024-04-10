ADVERTISEMENT

Renée Zellweger to return for new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

April 10, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The fourth part of the popular romantic comedy film series will also see the return of Huge Grant, and it will be directed by Michael Morris

The Hindu Bureau

Renée Zellweger. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Universal Pictures and Working Title have put together Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth part of the romantic comedy film series, reported Variety. Renée Zellweger will return to play the popular character Bridget Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridget Jones' Baby: Who’s your daddy?

Also returning are Huge Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson, who was part of the 2016 movie Bridget Jones’ Baby. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, known for his role in The White Lotus season 2, are the newcomers in the movie.

Michael Morris, who directed the Andrea Riseborough starrer To Leslie, will helm the film. The feature film is adapted from the 2013 novel by Helen Fielding, who created the Bridget Jones book series.

ALSO READ:Renee Zellweger to headline World War II drama series ‘Avenger Field’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2025. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett will produce the film under the banner Working Title Films. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will executive produce the project along with Fielding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US