Renée Zellweger to return for new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

April 10, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Universal Pictures and Working Title have put together Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth part of the romantic comedy film series, reported Variety. Renée Zellweger will return to play the popular character Bridget Jones.

Also returning are Huge Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson, who was part of the 2016 movie Bridget Jones’ Baby. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, known for his role in The White Lotus season 2, are the newcomers in the movie.

Michael Morris, who directed the Andrea Riseborough starrer To Leslie, will helm the film. The feature film is adapted from the 2013 novel by Helen Fielding, who created the Bridget Jones book series.

The film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2025. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett will produce the film under the banner Working Title Films. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will executive produce the project along with Fielding.

