GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renée Zellweger to return for new ‘Bridget Jones’ movie

The fourth part of the popular romantic comedy film series will also see the return of Huge Grant, and it will be directed by Michael Morris

April 10, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Renée Zellweger.

Renée Zellweger. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Universal Pictures and Working Title have put together Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth part of the romantic comedy film series, reported Variety. Renée Zellweger will return to play the popular character Bridget Jones.

Bridget Jones' Baby: Who’s your daddy?

Also returning are Huge Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson, who was part of the 2016 movie Bridget Jones’ Baby. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, known for his role in The White Lotus season 2, are the newcomers in the movie.

Michael Morris, who directed the Andrea Riseborough starrer To Leslie, will helm the film. The feature film is adapted from the 2013 novel by Helen Fielding, who created the Bridget Jones book series.

ALSO READ:Renee Zellweger to headline World War II drama series ‘Avenger Field’

The film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2025. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett will produce the film under the banner Working Title Films. Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will executive produce the project along with Fielding.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.