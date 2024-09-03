Remembering Aparna Vastarey: Her voice lives on in namma metro

The late Aparna Vastarey juggled many professional roles — comedian (she won hearts with her humour, as Varalakshmi on Srujan Lokesh’s Maja Talkies), television presenter and actor, radio announcer... As an actor, she made her debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal’s Masanada Hoovu, sharing the screen with Ambareesh and Jayanthi.

Her name was synonymous with anchoring and she was known for her oratory skills, impeccable narratives in Kannada. She has hosted hundreds of government functions, Kannada Sahitya Sammelanas and events and went on to be one of the most sought after anchors/presenters. She became the face for Karnataka culture, cinema and television so much that there was a time when no event would happen without her being considered as an anchor.

She even lent her voice to BMRCL (Namma Metro) announcements. Her voice still lives on, warning you about the gap in the platform and alerting you about the next station. Aparna passed away on July 11, 2024 after a long drawn battle with lung cancer and was cremated with State honours. The void she has left, cannot be replaced by another. Her large, expressive eyes, the soft, gentle voice and permanent smile, is how many of us will remember her for time to come.

“I have known Aparna since my school days,” says actor Sudharani. “She lived a few lanes off from where my aunt lived in Malleswaram. We would visit each other during pujas and festivals. I remember her as a very quiet girl.”

Sudharani, says she lost touch with Aparna. “I next saw her when I made my debut with Shivaraj Kumar in Anand. While we were shooting in Kanteerava Stadium, she was also working there for Masanada Hoovu. We did not interact then but, I saw her in a shell, refusing to come out and talk to anyone.”

Once Aparna became an anchor and a host, Sudharani says she met her umpteen times. “Though we met formally, we bonded well. Certain relationships can not be described with words but we did make a connection and Aparna was always warm and affectionate.”

The bond Sudharani says grew stronger when the two met for Belli hejje programme. “We would work together for hours. This was when I saw her dedication as a colleague. Aparna, who normally came to work in a sari, walking in one day wearing a salwar suit. She looked slightly distressed.”

The previous evening she had suffered a burn on her shoulder and collar bone, Sudharani says. “The burn looked so raw and grievous and yet Aparna turned up for work! She never complained about pain and would always turn up once she gave her word. She always meant what she said, which was so refreshing.”

Sudharani, says Aparna was always well prepared for interviews and would instantly put you at ease. “She was a good listener and did not interrupt when you spoke, nor did she misinterpret your words.”

Both got busy with their lives, Sudharani says. “We met again, when we were renovating our home. Her husband is an architect. I visited her house and loved the way she had done it up. During this time we would call each other almost on a daily basis and discuss everything from plants to furniture to anything and everything under the sun.”

When the pandemic hit, Sudharani and Aparna lost touch. “I had a series of tragedies in my family and neither did we go through the renovations. One day, I heard that she was unwell. I was hesitant to call, worried how she would feel or maybe I lacked the courage. I still have no clue why I did not make the effort to talk to her.”

Aparna, Sudharani says, was a person who gave every incident in her life a positive spin. “She made it work for her good. She did everything with her heart, even if it was tending to a small plant in her house. She was truly unique.”

Film still photographer, Ashwath Narayan, has known Aparna since she was eight years old. “It is heartbreaking to lose a child you saw growing up. Aparna was a very intelligent girl. Her father, a renowned journalist, KS Narayana Swamy was my friend, who also produced a film and her mother was an avid reader.”

Aparna’s parents were distant relatives of the popular Kannada writer, Triveni (Anasuya Shankar), Ashwath says. “That is how Aparna took to reading and research. I would take pictures of her as a child as I was a regular at their home.”

The photographer, says she was always well-prepared for her interviews. “She researched her guests thoroughly. She was adept at managing last-minute changes on stage. She was brilliant as an actor, but did not get the type of roles to match her intellect or calibre. Maybe if Kanagal was there, she would have pursued a career in cinema. Though she has acted in over 20 films. I feel cinema failed to recognise her as an actor.”

Contrarily, Ashwath did not enjoy her involvement in Maja Talkies. “I felt she was not suited for comedy or rather I could not accept her in that genre. Aparna was multi-talented and would always work hard at everything that she did. I have not seen her frowning, no matter what pain or personal issues she was going through.”

About Aparna being secretive about her cancer journey, Ashwath says, “Why should she tell the world about it? Do we share our personal struggles with everyone? Certain things are meant to be private. Why does the same not apply to a celebrity? Though I have known her since she was a child, she only told me about her cancer diagnosis six months before she passed away. I see this as her love for me. She always had the mindset to not disturb others’ peace and cause pain to anyone that she knew personally. That was Aparna Vastarey.”