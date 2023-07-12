Remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Koshish’ in the works

July 12, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Three classic movies from 1970s — Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Mili and Bawarchi and Gulzar-directed Koshish — are set for remakes.

The retellings will be produced by Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films along with Sameer Raj Sippy, the grandson of late producer NC Sippy, who had backed the original movies.

Mukherjee had directed 1972's Bawarchi, starring Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan, and Mili (1975), featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Koshish (1972) was helmed by noted lyricist-director Gulzar and also featured Jaya Bachchan, along with Sanjeev Kumar.

In a media statement, Mehta and Sengupta said they are thrilled to embark on the journey of remaking three all-time favourite movies for the new generation.

"It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe which have been made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come.

"These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live up to the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audience hearts far and wide,” the duo said in a statement.

Sameer Raj Sippy said it is about time to revisit these classic stories for contemporary times.

"Movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook.

"That’s the intention behind revisiting Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of film makers, and being inspired by the family business, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down by my grandfather, NC Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy," he said.

Fronted by Khanna, Bawarchi told the story of a dysfunctional middle-class family, who hires a new cook Raghu (Khanna).

Romantic drama Mili revolved around a depressed man, who falls in love with his cheerful neighbour, and later finds out about her terminal ailment.

Gulzar’s Koshish is about a deaf and mute couple – played by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri – and their struggle to survive in a desensitised society.

As per the statement, the remakes are currently in various stages of development.

The makers will announce the cast and crew of these three films soon.

