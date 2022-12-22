Remake of ‘Omkara’ and ‘Desi Boyz’ sequel in the works

December 22, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Film producer Anand Pandit on Thursday said he has joined hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to remake Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed crime drama “Omkara” and back a sequel of “Desi Boyz”, a romantic comedy.

While 2006's "Omkara" was the Hindi film adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy "Othello", "Desi Boyz" (2011) followed two friends who start working as male escorts after they lose their jobs to economic downturn.

Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures said it is the right time to revisit these two movies and present them to a new generation.

"Each of these two films - 'Omkara' and 'Desi Boyz' were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres.

"They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers,” the producer said in a statement.

Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures said they are thrilled to collaborate with Pandit.

"We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions.

"We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them," Lulla said.

It is exciting to take the legacy of these classic hits forward, added Sanghvi.

Regarded as one of the best adaptations of "Othello", "Omkara" is a pop culture classic remembered for its soundtrack by Bhardwaj and Gulzar, and stellar performances by its ensemble cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

"Desi Boyz" was the directorial debut of Rohit Dhawan, son of veteran director David Dhawan. It starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh.

