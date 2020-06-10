Release work on for Vikram’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, says Gautham Menon

10 June 2020 12:55 IST

The filmmaker went live on Instagram to discuss his music video ‘Oru Chance Kudu’ when he revealed the status of his upcoming film projects

There is more clarity over the status of Gautham Menon’s long-delayed spy thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram, that stars actor Vikram in the lead, after the filmmaker claimed that “release work” is underway.

In an Instagram Live session with singer-composer Karthik and lyricist Madhan Karky, Gautham Menon, when asked by a fan about the status of his upcoming movies, responded that he would resume filming for Joshua, the Vels Film International produced movie that features actor Varun in the lead, soon as lockdown restrictions end.

When he added that the Vikram-starrer too is closer to a release than ever before, dance choreographer Sathish Krishnan, who too had joined the trio for the Instagram Live session, expressed surprise about the development considering he is also a part of the cast.

As Sathish looked bewildered, Gautham clarified that dubbing for Vikram’s portion is one of the few post-production works remaining on the project.

The filmmaker also revealed that he would be creating a web series for Amazon Prime Video. He has already finished a Netflix project, and which is speculated to be a Tamil anthology film.

During the Instagram Live, the filmmaker discussed the music video, Oru Chance Kudu, which he shot with Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Kalaiyarasan and Megha Akash.

Gautham described the experience filming the music video as an attempt to find out if working with smaller teams can be achieved. “We need 60-70 people [on a film set]. Oru Chance Kudu.... was an attempt to see if we can manage to shoot with 10 people given the situation. We needed to rehearse with minimal equipment, shoot with only natural light,” said Gautham.

To Karky’s question on what would transpire if producers insist on small teams, Gautham said that that would be impossible. “We need the people. There has to be people to take care of production, make up, the food and water. For Oru Chance Kudu, Megha worked without make-up but [in a film] for certain light conditions, we cannot do without make-up,” he added.

The director also admitted that he intends to shoot more music videos; ‘Avale’ will be the title of his next. “We will shoot next week. It is about love at a distance. We have a musician and dancer who have been away from each other for 90 days and they get to meet afterwards. It is timely for the situation we are in now,” Gautham said, adding that he intends to shoot another music video featuring choreographer Sathish Krishnan.