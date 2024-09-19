Release of Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponed to November 14

Tamil fantasy movie “Kanguva”, fronted by Suriya, is now scheduled to be released in theatres on November 14, avoiding a box office clash with the Rajinikanth-starrer “Vettaiyan”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billed as a "mighty valiant saga", the movie directed by filmmaker Siva was earlier supposed to arrive in cinema halls on October 10 alongside "Vettaiyan".

"Kanguva" is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. It also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studio Green shared the new release date of the film on its official Instagram page.

"The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 #KanguvaFromNov14," the banner captioned its new motion poster.

Mounted on an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, "Kanguva" is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. DSP of "Pushpa: The Rise" fame has composed the music for the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.