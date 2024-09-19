ADVERTISEMENT

Release of Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponed to November 14

Updated - September 19, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The movie, directed by filmmaker Siva, has now avoided a box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ in October

PTI

Suriya in ‘Kanguva’

Tamil fantasy movie “Kanguva”, fronted by Suriya, is now scheduled to be released in theatres on November 14, avoiding a box office clash with the Rajinikanth-starrer “Vettaiyan”.

Billed as a "mighty valiant saga", the movie directed by filmmaker Siva was earlier supposed to arrive in cinema halls on October 10 alongside "Vettaiyan".

Suriya's 'Kanguva' averts clash with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan'

"Kanguva" is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. It also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Studio Green shared the new release date of the film on its official Instagram page.

"The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 #KanguvaFromNov14," the banner captioned its new motion poster.

'Kanguva' trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol enter war mode in Siva's period actioner

Mounted on an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, "Kanguva" is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. DSP of "Pushpa: The Rise" fame has composed the music for the film.

