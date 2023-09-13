HamberMenu
Release of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ postponed

Hombale Films, producer of ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, took to social media to announce that the film has been postponed from its release date of September 28

September 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘Salaar’

Prabhas in ‘Salaar’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The release of Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been postponed. Hombale Films, the producer of the period-action drama, took to social media to announce that the film has been pushed from its original date of release. Salaar was scheduled to hit the screens worldwide in multiple languages on September 28.

Telugu cinema is in need of blockbusters. Can ‘Kushi’, ‘Skanda’ and ‘Salaar’ change the tide?

Salaar will be released in two parts, with the first instalment having the tagline of ‘Part 1: Ceasefire’. The makers had released the film’s teaser on July 6, which had given a hint of the film being an intense gangster drama. There are speculations that the film could be set in the same world as the KGF franchise.

ALSO READ: ‘Salaar: Part 1’ teaser: Prabhas is all fire in Prashanth Neel’s intense gangster drama

Post Salaar, Prasanth has a project with NTR Jr. Prabhas, meanwhile, has Kalki 2898 AD lined up. The first glimpse of the Nag Ashwin directorial, a mythology-inspired sci-fi film, was released at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema / Kannada cinema

