Release of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ postponed

September 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The release of Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been postponed. Hombale Films, the producer of the period-action drama, took to social media to announce that the film has been pushed from its original date of release. Salaar was scheduled to hit the screens worldwide in multiple languages on September 28.

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.… pic.twitter.com/abAE9xPeba — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

Salaar will be released in two parts, with the first instalment having the tagline of ‘Part 1: Ceasefire’. The makers had released the film’s teaser on July 6, which had given a hint of the film being an intense gangster drama. There are speculations that the film could be set in the same world as the KGF franchise.

Post Salaar, Prasanth has a project with NTR Jr. Prabhas, meanwhile, has Kalki 2898 AD lined up. The first glimpse of the Nag Ashwin directorial, a mythology-inspired sci-fi film, was released at the San Diego Comic Con on July 21. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.