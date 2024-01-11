ADVERTISEMENT

Release of ‘Metro... In Dino’ pushed to September, 2024

January 11, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The film, a sequel to ‘Life in a... Metro’ (2007), features a fresh ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Hindu Bureau

The team of ‘Metro... In Dino’

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro... In Dino will now release on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ
Hindi films to watch out for in 2024: From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’

The film, a sequel to Basu’s Life in a... Metro (2007), was initially slated to arrive on March 29 on Good Friday.

Metro... In Dino features heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in an urban setting. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Pritam, Basu’s longtime collaborator, has composed the music of Metro... In Dino.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

The previous film in the series starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US