GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release of ‘Metro... In Dino’ pushed to September, 2024

The film, a sequel to ‘Life in a... Metro’ (2007), features a fresh ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh

January 11, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The team of ‘Metro... In Dino’

The team of ‘Metro... In Dino’

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro... In Dino will now release on September 13, 2024.

ALSO READ
Hindi films to watch out for in 2024: From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’

The film, a sequel to Basu’s Life in a... Metro (2007), was initially slated to arrive on March 29 on Good Friday.

Metro... In Dino features heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in an urban setting. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Pritam, Basu’s longtime collaborator, has composed the music of Metro... In Dino.

ALSO READ
Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

The previous film in the series starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.