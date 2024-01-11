Release of ‘Metro... In Dino’ pushed to September, 2024

January 11, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro... In Dino will now release on September 13, 2024.

The film, a sequel to Basu’s Life in a... Metro (2007), was initially slated to arrive on March 29 on Good Friday.

Metro... In Dino features heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in an urban setting. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Pritam, Basu’s longtime collaborator, has composed the music of Metro... In Dino.

The previous film in the series starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.