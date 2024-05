Release of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' postponed amidst Lok Sabha polls

The release of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Emergency" has been postponed amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the makers have announced.

Ms. Ranaut, the lead actor, writer, director, and producer on "Emergency", has been fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the polls. The state will vote in the last phase on June 1.

Manikarnika Films Production, the studio behind the upcoming political drama, shared the update on its official X page on May 15.

"Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film 'Emergency' has been postponed," the banner said in the post.

A new release date of "Emergency" will be announced soon, it added.

The film has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

"Emergency" is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ms. Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik.

Backed by Zee Studios, "Emergency" is a Manikarnika Films presentation and is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

