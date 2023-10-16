Release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' delayed

October 16, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said the release of her film Emergency has been postponed to next year due to changes in her schedule. The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24.

Ranaut shared the update on her official X page.

The new release date will be announced soon, she added in the post. Emergency film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for Pink, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

