Release date out of Natty’s thriller ‘Web’

July 18, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Written and directed by Haroon, the film follows a group of girls trapped in a house, terrified by Natty’s character

The Hindu Bureau

Natty in the film ‘Web’ | Photo Credit: MRT Music/YouTube

The makers of Web has announced the release date of the film. Starring Natty aka Nataraja Subramaniam, Web will hit the screens on August 4. Touted to be a thriller, the film is written and directed by Haroon.

The teaser of Web gave a glimpse of the film’s plot. It showed a bunch of girls, who are trapped in a house, being terrified by Natty’s character. The film’s music is composed by Karthik Raja while Christopher has done the cinematography.

The film also stars Shilpa Manjunath, Subhapriya Malar, Rajendran, Aananya Mani and Shaasshvi Bala. Web is produced by V M Munivelan.

