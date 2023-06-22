ADVERTISEMENT

Release date out of Malayalam thriller ‘Nalla Nilavulla Raathri’

June 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Starring, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, and Ganapathi, ‘Nalla Nilavulla Raathri’hits the screens on June 30

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from the trailer of ‘Nalla Nilavulla Rathri’ | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainment/YouTube

The release date of Nalla Nilavulla Raathri’, a multi-starrer, is out. The Malayalam film, starring Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, and Ganapathi will hit the screens on June 30.

ALSO READ
Ahammed Khabeer wants the quality of his Malayalam television series ‘Kerala Crime Files’ to be on par with the best shows on OTT

Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is directed by debutant Murphy Devasy. Set in Shivamogga, Karnataka, the film is touted to be thriller based on events that unfold on a full moon night. Ajay David Kachappilly is the film’s cinematographer while Syam Sasidharan is the editor. Kailas Menon has composed the film’s music.

ALSO READ:Malayalam movies’ art director Mohandas Pallakkottil explains why VFX was used only in a few scenes in ‘2018’ and how he designed the sets

The makers had released the film’s trailer in May. Director Murphy Devasy has co-written the script with Praful. Nalla Nilavulla Raathri is produced by Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomas under the banner Sandra Thomas Productions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US