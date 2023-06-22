June 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The release date of Nalla Nilavulla Raathri’, a multi-starrer, is out. The Malayalam film, starring Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, and Ganapathi will hit the screens on June 30.

Nalla Nilavulla Rathri is directed by debutant Murphy Devasy. Set in Shivamogga, Karnataka, the film is touted to be thriller based on events that unfold on a full moon night. Ajay David Kachappilly is the film’s cinematographer while Syam Sasidharan is the editor. Kailas Menon has composed the film’s music.

The makers had released the film’s trailer in May. Director Murphy Devasy has co-written the script with Praful. Nalla Nilavulla Raathri is produced by Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomas under the banner Sandra Thomas Productions.

