Release date of ‘Vaazha’, helmed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das, announced

Published - June 21, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari

The Hindu Bureau

‘Vaazha’ first look  | Photo Credit: @vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys have announced the film’s release. Helmed by Anand Menen of Gauthamante Radham fame and written by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das, the film is all set to release on August 2

Vipin took to his Instagram to share the film’s release poster.

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari while the rest of the cast includes Kottayam Nazeer, Siju Sunny, Noby Marcose, Basil Joseph, and Azees Nedumangad.

Vipin is also bankrollingVaazha under his banner WBTS Productions, alongside Imagin Cinemas’ Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Adarsh Narayan. Said to be a comedy film, the film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Aravind Puthussery and editor Kannan Mohan.

