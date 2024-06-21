GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release date of ‘Vaazha’, helmed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das, announced

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari

Published - June 21, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Vaazha’ first look 

‘Vaazha’ first look  | Photo Credit: @vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys have announced the film’s release. Helmed by Anand Menen of Gauthamante Radham fame and written by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey filmmaker Vipin Das, the film is all set to release on August 2

‘Vaazha’: First look of Anand Menen’s next directorial, written by Vipin Das, out

Vipin took to his Instagram to share the film’s release poster.

The film stars Jeomon Jyothir, Saafboi, Hashiree, Anuraj, and Amith Mohan Rajeswari while the rest of the cast includes Kottayam Nazeer, Siju Sunny, Noby Marcose, Basil Joseph, and Azees Nedumangad.

Parvathy Thiruvothu explains why she was scared of her character in Malayalam film ‘Ullozhukku’

Vipin is also bankrollingVaazha under his banner WBTS Productions, alongside Imagin Cinemas’ Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Adarsh Narayan. Said to be a comedy film, the film’s technical team consists of cinematographer Aravind Puthussery and editor Kannan Mohan.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.