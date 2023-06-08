ADVERTISEMENT

Release date of ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ out

June 08, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

Stephy Zaviour, one of Malayalam cinema’s celebrated costume designers, is making her directorial debut with ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ | Photo Credit: @rajisha_vijayan/Twitter

Stephy Zaviour, one of Malayalam cinema’s celebrated costume designers, is making her directorial debut with Madhura Manohara Moham. It’s now known that the film will hit theatres on June 16.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika VN, Bindu Panicker and Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu, the rest of the cast of the film includes Vijayaraghavan, Althaf Salim, Sunil Sukhada and Biju Sopanam.

Produced by B3M Creation, Madhura Manohara Moham’s music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Chandru Selva Raj serves as the cinematographer.

