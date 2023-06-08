HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release date of ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ out

Stephy Zaviour, one of Malayalam cinema’s celebrated costume designers, is making her directorial debut with ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’

June 08, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’

First look of ‘Madhura Manohara Moham’ | Photo Credit: @rajisha_vijayan/Twitter

Stephy Zaviour, one of Malayalam cinema’s celebrated costume designers, is making her directorial debut with Madhura Manohara Moham. It’s now known that the film will hit theatres on June 16.

ALSO READ
‘O Baby’: Trailer of Dileesh Pothan’s dark thriller out

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika VN, Bindu Panicker and Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu, the rest of the cast of the film includes Vijayaraghavan, Althaf Salim, Sunil Sukhada and Biju Sopanam.

Produced by B3M Creation, Madhura Manohara Moham’s music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Chandru Selva Raj serves as the cinematographer.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.