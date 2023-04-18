Release date and trailer of ‘White Bird’ out

April 18, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Lionsgate has announced the official release date and trailer of RJ Palacio’s White Bird, the next chapter to his best-seller Wonder which was made into a feature film in 2017. White Bird stars Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Bryce Gheisar, Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren, with Gheisar reprising his role as Julian from Wonder.

According to a synopsis from the makers, “In White Bird, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.

you never forget kindness. WHITE BIRD - in theaters this august. #choosekind

pic.twitter.com/we7qg3NFIY — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) April 17, 2023

Talking about the trailer release, Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said, “We continue building on our big-ticket theatrical releases and White Bird is yet another exemplary film with a magical touch to it. For the romantics and the cinephiles, we bring an uplifting and powerful story about the human spirit and the magic of connection. We believe that audiences will be inspired and moved by this story of love, bravery, and kindness, and we can’t wait for them to experience it on the big screen.”

White Bird, a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, is presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Participant and 2DUX2 Productions. Directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by Mark Bomback, the film will release worldwide in theatres on 25th August 2023.