Release date and trailer of war drama ‘White Bird’ out

April 18, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Lionsgate has announced the official release date and trailer of White Bird, based on the 2019 graphic novel of the same name by R. J. Palacio.

The war drama is the next chapter to her best-seller Wonder which was made into a feature film in 2017. White Bird stars Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Bryce Gheisar, Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren, with Gheisar reprising his role as Julian from Wonder.

According to a synopsis from the makers, “In White Bird, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.

you never forget kindness. WHITE BIRD - in theaters this august. #choosekind

pic.twitter.com/we7qg3NFIY — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) April 17, 2023

White Bird, a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, is presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Participant and 2DUX2 Productions. Directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by Mark Bomback, the film will release worldwide in theatres on 25th August 2023.