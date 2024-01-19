ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for Bengaluru International Film Festival to begin on February 15

January 19, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The registration fee for general public is ₹ 800 while people from the film fraternity, film society members, students and senior citizens will have to pay ₹ 400

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah releases the emblem of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in the presence of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The delegate registration for the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival will begin on February 15, the organisers said at a press conference on Friday (Jan. 19). The festival will start on February 29 and conclude on March 7.

Registration, which has to be done only online, can be done by visiting the festival’s official website, biffes.org. The fee for the general public is ₹800, while people from the film fraternity, film society members, students, and senior citizens will have to pay ₹400. For registration, contact 080-23493410 or mail biffesblr@gmail.com.

Tribute to veterans

The artistic director of BIFFes, N. Vidyashankar, said the festival would offer tributes to late filmmaker Bhagavan of the famed Dorai-Bhagavan combination, veteran director C.V. Shivashankar, popular singer Vani Jayaram, well-known music composer Vijaya Bhaskar, and actor Sabu Dastagir who made it to Hollywood from Mysuru.

Some of the academic programmes to be held during the festivals are a panel discussion on Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama and 90 years of Kannada Cinema; Human Rights and Values representation in films; workshops on AI application in cinema, sound design, and editing; V.K. Murthy memorial lecture on cinematography, Mrinal Sen centenary tribute lecture; discourse on gender sensitivity; and a masterclass on screenwriting.

