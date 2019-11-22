How regional dialects keep Malayalam cinema alive

If you happened to watch Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and 41, then you would have heard the actors speak a Malayalam that is heard in parts of Kannur, quite distinctive from the one spoken in neighbouring Kozhikode or Kasaragod. Over the past couple of years, the Malayalam big screen has come alive with dialects that were seldom heard in the past. If Annayum Rasoolum, Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq, and Angamaly Diaries spoke the Malayalam heard in and around places in Kochi, Eeda, Sudani from Nigeria, Ente Ummante Peru, Thattathin Marayathu, Malarvadi Arts Club... focussed on the Malabar dialect while films like Celluloid, Ozhimuri, Vedi Vazhipadu and Ee Adutha Kalathu highlighted the real Malayalam heard in and around Thiruvananthapuram, including the one immortalised by Jagathy Sreekumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

“Malayalam cinema has become polyphonic and that is in tune with the current focus on realism. Earlier, characters in Malayalam cinema spoke the printed language and melodrama was an essential part of the narrative. Only a few directors like P Padmarajan paid attention to the diversity of the language,” explains film director and cineaste B Unnikrishnan.

Story reigns

Usually, Malayalam cinema speaks a region-neutral language. Whether the story was set in the south or north of Kerala, most of the characters, especially the leading stars, spoke a Malayalam that was carefully shorn of any of the flavours and feel of a particular region. The story was supreme and the language of the characters did not really matter to the story.

When MT Vasudevan Nair’s scripts began creating waves, the Valluvanadan accent became popular. Narratives, stories and characters steeped in the culture of the region were all the rage in Mollywood. And writers like Lohithadas carried forward that trend in many of his films.

In those days, if at all there were actors who spoke in their native dialect, that was mostly comedians and character actors like Mammukoya, Kuthiravattom Pappu, Sankaradi, Alummoodan, Adoor Bhasi and so on. “There was an elitism involved in that. For a long time, many films narrated stories of the upper and middle classes. They spoke a sanitised language devoid of any slang or dialect. But the comedians could get away with their tongue. Even in those days, those movies that zoomed into the lives of the marginalised tried to bring in a realistic dialogue delivery and dialects. At present, there are many movies that focus on the under-privileged and the working classes and those are the movies that mainly speak the language of the common man,” says Unnikrishnan.

Film director and writer Madhupal adds that even when the lead characters spoke the regional Malayalam of the character, the others in the film may not follow. “For instance, it was Anwar Rasheed’s Rajamanickyam that really cashed in on the Thiruvananthapuram dialect and hit the jackpot but the other characters in the story did not speak in the same way. There are many other instances like that,” he says. He adds that perhaps his movie Ozhimuri was perhaps among the first films to have all the characters speak in the same dialect.

Scenarist and scriptwriter Shyam Pushkaran’s Kumbalangi Nights had all the characters speaking a local dialect although Shyam says many of them actually spoke in the Vypeen lingua franca. He emphasises that a dialect is not mandatory for a film to strike a chord with viewers or for its success at the box office.

All in the family

“A joke that makes the round in film circles is about the four sons of Anjooran in Godfather and the three sons of Thrivikraman Pillai in Melepparambil Aanveedu, all of whom speak different dialects. But it never affected the acceptance of the films or its popularity. The decision to speak or not to speak in a dialect falls in the realm of a filmmaker’s creative discretion,” he explains.

He points out that if a film is set in a particular place or context, then, perhaps, it would make sense to have characters who speak the language of that locality but even that is the creative freedom of a director. “So, for instance, Sudani from Nigeria could only be made in the context of a place like Malappuram. That is where sevens football is all the rage. But a film with a universal appeal, say a film like Sreenivasan’s Vadakkunokkiyantram, could be placed anywhere in Kerala and it would still appeal and make sense to viewers. The same goes for a film like Maheshinte Pratihkaram. It could be a story that could happen anywhere in the high ranges of Kerala,” adds Shyam.

Stand-out act Mammootty is the star at home with any kind of dialect. The hero of many an MT Vasudevan Nair film, the superstar had flawlessly morphed into the colourful Rajamanikyam in the eponymous film without dropping his accent at any place in the movie. Kottayam Kunjachan, Nasrani, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Loudspeaker, Puthan Panam, Kamath & Kamath ... saw him mouth dialogues for characters from many regions in Kerala. Certainly the actor for all times!

Agreeing with him, writer and film director Sreebala says that when the director narrates a universal story, the region and, hence, the dialect becomes unnecessary. “Choosing to focus on a dialect and highlighting it is a creative right of the filmmaker and script writer. Kerala has several dialects and a person living in the south of Kerala may not be able to understand the dialect in Kasaragod. It is true that I used both in my film. But it was not heard all through the film and we decided to go with a dialect-neutral language in most places in the film. If you would like your film to be watched and understood by a large audience, using the dialect of a place might hamper its chances. So, for wide acceptance, it might be wiser to go in for region-neutral dialogues,” says Sreebala, who directed Love 24X7, wherein the hero and the heroine speak in the dialects of Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Both she and Shyam say that it is context that decides how important a role the dialect would play in a film. If the region and place become a character in the film, then, perhaps, the dialect might matter. “This is a trend and like all trends will soon be replaced by something else. But till then, I think if a story is strong and the narrative interesting, then these aspects will not make a difference to a film’s popularity,” asserts the filmmakers in one voice.