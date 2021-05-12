Regina King to next direct ‘Bitter Root’ for Legendary

Described as a ‘1920s-set race-themed’ movie, the film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics series

Oscar-winning actor-director Regina King will next tackle monster movie “Bitter Root” for Legendary.

Described as a “1920s-set race-themed” movie, the film is an adaptation of acclaimed Image Comics series created by David F Walker, Sanford Greene and Chuck Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bitter Root” is set in 1924 during the Harlem Renaissance and tells the story of the Sangeryes, a family of once-great monster hunters, who face an evil that descends upon New York.

“For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off of prejudice and transforms humans into monsters.

“But with most of the family gone, the remaining Sangeryes disagree over saving or killing the monsters,”the official logline read.

Bryan Edward Hill is currently rewriting the draft.

King will also produce the project with Reina King through their Royal Ties banner, alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media.

The 50-year-old actor recently made her directorial debut with critically-acclaimed feature “One Night in Miami”, which was nominated for three Oscars at the 2021 Academy Awards.

She has starred in movies such as “Friday”, “Jerry Maguire” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”, which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2019.