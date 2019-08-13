Regina Cassandra: 'I am proud of shaving my hair for Awe; it got a National Award'

Regina is in Hyderabad to promote her film Evaru, which releases on August 15. The over two dozen films she has worked in haven’t fulfilled her true potential as an actor, she says.

In the past two years she has been experimenting and understands that she wants to do more than what she needs to — both personally and professionally. “I don’t believe in overworking myself. People said I need to do five or six films a year, so I did. I realised I need breaks and a vacation to return energised; I don’t want to burn out when I’m in my 20s. Now if something comes in the middle of my holiday, I put it on hold,” she says as a matter of fact.

Earlier this year, her Bollywood debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Tho Aisa Laga had her playing an unconventional role. She states that cinema in general is evolving, and Tamil industry picked up faster in doing unconventional films; now the Telugu industry is following suit. She analyses, “It always depends on filmmakers. If they are willing to change, then the change will occur. Audience will receive any film if it is made well. We are seeing big-budget Kannada films now. I am happy Awe got a National Award for visual effects and make-up, I am proud of shaving my hair for it. That is the kind of cinema I have been a part of. It is not that I don’t like commercial films, I will do that too, if it is packaged well.”

Talking about Evaru and how she got the offer, Regina shares, “I know the producer quite well and he mentioned the project to me and asked me to take a call. Adivi Sesh and director Venkat Ramji came to my place in Chennai and narrated it. I loved it. Ramji is open to people contributing and knows how to handle it in a nice, firm way.”

Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in a still from Evaru | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Point out that she has been doing all grey roles — 7, Awe, Evaru — she laughs and hints at another one in Tamil coming soon. The whole concept of getting into a character, white, black or grey doesn’t matter as long as it is has substance, she feels. She has generous words to say about debut directors like Prasanth Varma and Venkat Ramji. “They have nice, new concepts and can hold a film perfectly. Prasanth has amazing ideas and had narrated a few scripts before he did his short films. I understood his way of making cinema and it was easy for me to think that he could handle Awe. With Ramji, I got the confidence when he narrated the story. He won’t tell you something and do something else. He is genuine. Sesh is pretty good in what he does; his work is polished.”

Regina finds it enriching to work with an ensemble cast. She is glad there is a vast change in the South industries. It is nice that actors and big stars are coming together more. She observes, “When people of calibre and a big league — like Rajamouli — do it, people think it is okay to work with everyone. Unless big directors do it, newcomers won’t.”

Regina is happy that woman-centric films are being made and accepted . She says artistes like Nayantara, Anushka, Samantha and Trisha have brought about the change. “Earlier they would say the shelf life of an actress is only five years, but the fact is they just wanted a new face every Friday. You are not individually a star, your market value depends on who you are working with. I would be asked constantly why I’m not doing a film with a big hero, but it isn’t in my hands right? I don’t want to be defined that way. I know what I am and how good I am,” she says.