Regina Cassandra joins cast of Shahid Kapoor's web series with Raj and DK

Regina Cassandra

24 September 2021 11:21 IST

Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the drama-thriller’s cast, that is created by ‘The Family Man’ directorial duo

Actor Regina Cassandra, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has boarded the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut web series for Amazon Prime Video.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, it is being created and directed by “The Family Man” director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was also announced to be part of the cast earlier.

The 30-year-old actor re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “@ReginaCassandra joins @ShahidKapoor @VijaySethupathi in #RajNDK upcoming series.” Nidimoru and DK too took to social media following the news.

“Funny business! #setdiaries #behindthescenes,” they wrote, alongside a picture from the sets of Cassandra and DK.

The yet-to-be-titled series has been written by Nidimoru and DK and co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.