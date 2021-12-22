Regina Cassandra is Mrinalini Sarabhai in ‘Rocket Boys’

Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini Sarabhai in ‘Rocket Boys’

22 December 2021 13:08 IST

The actor steps into the character of the legendary dancer, in the biopic of two renowned scientists who pioneered India’s nuclear program

The first look of actor Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini Sarabhai, wife of Vikram Sarabhai, in the upcoming series Rocket Boys is out.

Regina steps into the character of the legendary dancer, in the biopic of two renowned scientists who pioneered India’s nuclear program.

Regina said in a statement, “As an actor, to get a chance to play such an iconic character on screen for my first ever Hindi OTT release is like a dream come true. But there is also a great responsibility when you’re portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. Dancers have a certain body language, and it was a challenge to get it right. Mrinaliniji was a very dignified lady who was not prone to any dramatics, no matter what storm she was facing in her private life. So, it was important to portray her in that form. There was a lot of research and homework that went behind it. However, this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am thankful for it. My heart is full of gratitude.”

Rocket Boys also features Jim Sarbh (Homi J. Bhabha) and Ishwak Singh (Vikram Sarabhai) in the lead roles.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is Directed by Abhay Pannu and Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani. The show will be streaming soon on SonyLIV.