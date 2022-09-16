Rege-Jean Page, Glen Powell to headline 'Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid'-inspired Amazon series

The project hails from producers Russo Brothers, who earlier directed Page in ‘The Gray Man’

PTI
September 16, 2022 17:23 IST

[L-R] Glen Powell, Rege-Jean Page, Kaz and Ryan Firpo | Photo Credit: AGBO Films/Twitter

Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell are set to lead a series inspired by the classic Hollywood western movie Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon Studios.

The project hails from AGBO, the production banner owned by Joe and Anthony Russo who directed Page in their summer blockbuster The Gray Man at Netflix.

Page is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Powell tapped to essay the Sundance Kid in the show, reportedly set in an alternate America.

According to Deadline, Amazon has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. The deals are not yet done.

The Russo Brothers will executive produce the show with Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who are penning the script and executive producing alongside Page and Powell.

Regarded as one of the greatest American films of all time, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid was released in 1969 and followed the two titular Wild West outlaws, played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It was directed by George Roy and written by William Goldman.

