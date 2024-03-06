ADVERTISEMENT

Regé-Jean Page teams up with Steven Soderbergh for spy thriller 'Black Bag'

March 06, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The film is a spy thriller also starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender

PTI

Regé-Jean Page | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

The Bridgertonstar Regé-Jean Page is set to board Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film Black Bag. According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a spy thriller also starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. It is written by David Koepp.

Black Bag reunites Soderberg and Blanchett, who previously collaborated on his 2006 movie The Good German and 2018's Oceans 8. The film also marks another collaboration between Fassender and the director after 2011's Haywire. Black Bag is produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs. Focus Features acquired the project last month.

Page, who shot to global fame with Bridgerton, was last seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He is also set to star in the reboot of The Saint.

