ADVERTISEMENT

Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

April 29, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in Prem’s ‘KD - The Devil’ , which stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of Reeshma Nanaiah in ‘KD - The Devil | Photo Credit: @directorprems/Twitter

Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in Prem’s magnum opus KD - The Devil. Produced by Suprith under the KVN Productions banner, KD - The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The pan-Indian film is touted to be on the gang wars of Bengaluru in the 1970s.

The makers released the first-look poster of Reeshma’s character Machhlakshmi. In the poster, the actress is seen in a fiery avatar, taking a bite of a chicken piece. “Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi steps into KD’s vintage adda,” says the poster.

ALSO READ
Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the cast of Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD-The Devil’

ALSO READ:‘Raaghu’ movie review: This solo-actor thriller is weak on execution

Reeshma made her debut with Prem’s romantic drama  EK Love Ya in 2022.  KD-The Devil also stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and V Ravichandran. Arjun Janya will score the music for the film while William David is the cinematographer. Prem’s regular collaborator Srinivas P Babu is the editor. Seasoned stunt master Ravi Varma will choreograph the action sequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Raghavendra Stores’ movie review: A hotchpotch Jaggesh film with few bright spots

Prem’s last big-ticket film was The Villainstarring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep. The action thriller was panned by critics and fans alike for a shoddy script that wasted two superstars.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US