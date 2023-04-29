HamberMenu
Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in Prem’s ‘KD - The Devil’ , which stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead, and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist

April 29, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of Reeshma Nanaiah in ‘KD - The Devil

The first-look poster of Reeshma Nanaiah in ‘KD - The Devil | Photo Credit: @directorprems/Twitter

Reeshma Nanaiah will play the female lead in Prem’s magnum opus KD - The Devil. Produced by Suprith under the KVN Productions banner, KD - The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The pan-Indian film is touted to be on the gang wars of Bengaluru in the 1970s.

The makers released the first-look poster of Reeshma’s character Machhlakshmi. In the poster, the actress is seen in a fiery avatar, taking a bite of a chicken piece. “Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi steps into KD’s vintage adda,” says the poster.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the cast of Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD-The Devil’

Reeshma made her debut with Prem’s romantic drama  EK Love Ya in 2022.  KD-The Devil also stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and V Ravichandran. Arjun Janya will score the music for the film while William David is the cinematographer. Prem’s regular collaborator Srinivas P Babu is the editor. Seasoned stunt master Ravi Varma will choreograph the action sequences.

Prem’s last big-ticket film was The Villainstarring Shivarajkumar and Sudeep. The action thriller was panned by critics and fans alike for a shoddy script that wasted two superstars.

