Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth make 'difficult decision to divorce'

March 25, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The pair tied the knot in March 2011, and in September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James

Reuters

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce."

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Witherspoon has two older children - daughter Ava and son Deacon with first husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple divorced in 2007.

Witherspoon, 47, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, won an best actress Oscar for her work on 2005 country music film “Walk the Line.” She has also produced several films and television shows including "Big Little Lies" and "The Morning Show."

